Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Placed on injured list
Rodgers was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder impingement Tuesday, retroactive to June 24.
According to Kyle Newman of The Denver Post, the highly touted rookie said he first felt the shoulder discomfort after a throw to first base in Colorado's game against the Dodgers on Saturday, and it's been impacting his ability to get the proper backspin on his throws, so he'll head to the 10-day IL to recover. Ryan McMahon is getting the start at second base against the Giants on Tuesday and figures to continue to get the lion's share of the at-bats at the position while Rodgers it out.
