Rodgers went 3-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored in Monday's 11-9 loss to the Padres.

Rodgers has three multi-hit efforts in a row and a five-game hitting streak. He's struggled to generate runs lately, as he had just three RBI over his previous 22 contests before knocking in a pair of runs on RBI singles in the second and ninth innings Monday. Rodgers is slashing .252/.317/.315 with no home runs, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored, six doubles and a triple through 34 games this season.