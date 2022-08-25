Rodgers went 2-for-3 with a double Wednesday against the Rangers.
Rodgers continued his productive homestand, as he now has seven hits in 21 at-bats acros five games. Though he hasn't gone yard in that span, he does have three doubles and two RBI. The majority of Rodgers' production has come at Coors Field, but he has a 101 wRC+ and .334 wOBA across 480 plate appearances for the campaign.
