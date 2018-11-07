Rodgers is recovering from shoulder tightness, which is why he was scratched from the Arizona Fall League roster, Tracy Ringolsby of InsideTheSeams.com reports. "Instead of trying to push it to get him ready for the fall league we decided it was best to allow him to rest and strengthen this offseason," said Zach Wilson, Rockies senior director-player development. "It's a minor issue but best to get him physically ready for 2019."

The AFL would have been a good opportunity for Rodgers to rehab his prospect stock against less advanced pitching, as he struggled mightily (.232/.264/.290) after a late-season promotion to Triple-A. He was replaced on the AFL roster by Tyler Nevin. Rodgers should return to Triple-A at the start of the season while fellow prospect Garrett Hampson gets a crack at cementing himself as the Rockies' everyday second baseman.