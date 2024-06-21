Rodgers (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day injured list, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports Friday.

Rodgers suffered a mild left hamstring strain June 7 and after couple weeks of recovery and a brief minor-league rehab assignment, he'll rejoin the Rockies active roster. Adael Amador (oblique) will hit the IL in a corresponding move. Prior to the injury, Rodgers owned a .699 OPS across 230 plate appearances.