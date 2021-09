Rodgers went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in Friday's loss to the Giants.

Though Colorado managed 11 hits in the contest, only one went for extra bases -- Rodgers' third-inning double. The infielder has enjoyed a standout September offensively, notching nine multi-hit performances across 20 games. On the month, he is batting .322 (28-for-87) with five homers, 14 runs and 13 RBI.