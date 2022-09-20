Rodgers (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
The results of the MRI performed on Rodgers' injured hamstring have not yet been announced, but he will be held out for at least one more day. Ryan McMahon will man second base for the Rockies on Tuesday.
