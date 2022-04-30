Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such much has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: IL stint in consideration•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratched with back soreness•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Struggles continue•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Takes seat Sunday•