Rodgers (back) is starting at second base and batting eighth Sunday against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers was unavailable the past four games while dealing with back soreness, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale. The 25-year-old is 4-for-51 through 14 games this season and may not have much longer to break out of his slump before shifting to a reduced role.