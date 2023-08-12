Rodgers (hamstring) is in the designated hitter spot and batting cleanup in his return to the lineup Friday versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rodgers missed the previous three contests with a tight right hamstring, but he's feeling well enough to at least bat. When he'll be ready to return to second base isn't clear. Rodgers enters play Friday having gone 5-for-24 with two RBI in six games this season following a four-month absence post-shoulder surgery.