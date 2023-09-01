Rodgers (illness) is starting at second base and batting fifth Friday versus the Blue Jays in his return to the lineup.
It's Rodgers' first start since Sunday, as he's been battling an illness this week but is finally feeling well enough to give it a go. The infielder is sporting just a .218/.274/.295 batting line in 20 games since returning from shoulder surgery in late July.
