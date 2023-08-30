Rodgers (illness) was scratched from the lineup Wednesday versus Atlanta.
Rodgers is apparently still battling symptoms related to the illness that kept him out both Monday and Tuesday. Alan Trejo will instead start at second base and bat eighth as the Rockies wrap up their three-game series against the NL East leaders.
