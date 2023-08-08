Rodgers was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
A reason for his removal from the lineup was not immediately available. Rodgers just made his season debut last week after suffering a shoulder injury in spring training. Alan Trejo will start at second base in Rodgers' absence.
