Rodgers was re-assigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rodgers had a strong showing this spring, hitting .286/.352/.490 in 23 games. He was never a real candidate to break camp with Colorado, though, as he's played just 38 games at the Double-A level. He hit an unremarkable (though acceptable for a shortstop) .260/.323/.413 for Hartford last season and will likely return there to start the 2018 season.