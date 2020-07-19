Rodgers is expected to be begin the season on the major-league roster and should see occasional starts at second base, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old availability for original Opening Day was in doubt as he continued his recovery from shoulder surgery last June, but he completed his rehab and will be available for the start of the shortened season. The starting jobs in the middle infield are locked up by Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon, but Rodgers could still see some starts at second base when McMahon covers first base in place of Daniel Murphy. However, Garrett Hampson and Chris Owings will also be competing for those opportunities.