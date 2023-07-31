Rodgers (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Padres.

The shoulder injury Rodgers suffered in spring training cost him two thirds of the season, and he joins a last-place Rockies team that will be evaluating players for 2024 and beyond, Rodgers included. He hit .265 with one home run and seven strikeouts in 10 rehab games and should replace Harold Castro atop the depth chart at second base.