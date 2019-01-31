Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Set to compete for keystone gig
Rodgers will compete for the starting job at second base during spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Rockies will give Rodgers -- one of the team's top prospects -- a chance to stake his claim on the starting keystone gig during camp, though the 22-year-old seems more likely to open the season in the minors after struggling in his first taste of Triple-A in 2018 (.232/.264/.290 in 19 games with Albuquerque). Fellow prospect Garrett Hampson appears to be the frontrunner to break camp with the job, though Ryan McMahon and Pat Valaika are also options.
