Rodgers signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Rockies on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

It's a substantial raise for Rodgers, who was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The infielder batted .266/.325/.408 with 13 home runs in 2022 while winning his first Gold Glove award at second base. Rodgers is still just 26 so it's possible there's some untapped upside still there.