Rodgers (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

This move is simply procedural, as Rodgers has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Harrison Musgrave (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

