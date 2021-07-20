Rodgers is not starting Tuesday's game against the Marniners.
Rodgers missed the final two games of the first half due to illness but returned to the lineup last Friday. He'll get a breather Tuesday as Ryan McMahon shifts to second base and Josh Fuentes mans the hot corner.
