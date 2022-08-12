Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Cardinals.
Rodgers took Genesis Cabrera yard in the seventh inning to tally his 11th homer of the season. Ten of those home runs have come at home, and he has a .394 wOBA when hitting at Coors Field as opposed to a .263 mark on the road. Overall, that has translated to a .288/.336/.440 line across 437 plate appearances.
