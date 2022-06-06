Rodgers went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Atlanta.

Rodgers delivered a two-run double in the first inning and a solo shot in the fifth, both off Atlanta starter Charlie Morton. This was Rodgers' second three-hit game in June after a three-homer effort in the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Marlins. The infielder is up to a .266/.316/.428 slash line with six homers, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored and 10 doubles through 187 plate appearances overall.