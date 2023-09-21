Rodgers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Padres.

In his 36th game, Rodgers finally hit his first homer of the season, driving a Seth Lugo fastball over the left-center field fence in the first inning. The 27-year-old infielder has hit safely in seven straight games, going 12-for-27 (.444) with a double, four runs and four RBI, and with the Rockies finishing their campaign with a seven-game homestand next week, Rodgers could be able to keep his hot streak going.