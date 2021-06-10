Rodgers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

With Trevor Story (elbow) returning from the injured list Thursday, Rodgers' time as the Rockies' top shortstop. The 2015 first-round pick has played on a near-everyday basis since making his return from a hamstring injury May 21, delivering a .250 average with one home run, eight RBI and two runs in 16 games. Rodgers will likely lose out on reps now that Story is back in the fold, but he should still have the ability to compete for reps at second base with Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson.