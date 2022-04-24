Rodgers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Rodgers will sit for the second straight game in favor of Alan Trejo, who drew the nod at second base over the former in the second half of Saturday's doubleheader. Though he doesn't yet appear to have lost hold of an everyday role, Rodgers has plummeted in the lineup of late in light of his recent struggles. He was moved to the No. 7 spot in the order for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader and went 0-for-4 in the Rockies' 13-0 loss, dropping his season-long slash line to .087/.157/.109 across 51 plate appearances.