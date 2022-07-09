Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Rodgers reached base on a single with one out in the fourth inning and came around to tally a run for the first time in five starts. One frame later, he drove in a run by drawing a bases-loaded walk. Rodgers has gone 4-for-20 with two RBI and a run scored across Colorado's first five games of its current road trip. Overall, he owns a .258/.313/.418 line with eight home runs, 42 RBI and 39 runs scored across 313 plate appearances on the season.
