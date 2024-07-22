Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Giants.
Rodgers accounted for all of Colorado's offense with his seventh home run of the season. Despite playing in Coors Field for nine of his 16 games in July, he has hit just .197 with two home runs, four RBI and seven runs scored for the month.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Goes yard in Friday's loss•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Resting Sunday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Homers, scores twice in loss•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Productive in return from IL•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Officially activated•