Rodgers went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI on Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Rodgers delivered an infield single to drive in a run in the second inning and followed that up with an RBI sacrifice fly four frames later. He has tallied at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, also recording six RBI and four runs scored in that span. Rodgers continues to steadily improve his line, as he's now hitting .259/.308/.412 across 276 plate appearances on the season.