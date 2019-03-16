Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Won't break camp with big club
The Rockies reassigned Rodgers to their minor-league camp Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers appears on track to debut with the Rockies at some point in 2019, but cracking the Opening Day roster was always an unlikely outcome. With Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado locked in long term on the left side of the infield, Rodgers should see most of his action at second base at Triple-A Albuquerque this season in preparation for an eventual move to the big leagues. The Rockies will first see if either Garrett Hampson and Ryan McMahon can be a viable option at second base before potentially giving Rodgers a look.
