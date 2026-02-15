Rockies' Brennan Bernardino: Good to go for camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernardino (lat) faced outfielder Zac Veen as part of a live batting practice session Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
Bernardino's ability to face hitters within the first week of spring training suggests that he's made a full recovery from the left lat strain that forced him to the injured list this past September. The Red Sox shipped the veteran reliever to the Rockies this offseason, and he'll likely head into the 2026 campaign as Colorado's top option against left-handed hitters. The southpaw has limited lefties to a .270 wOBA over his four-year big-league career.
More News
-
Rockies' Brennan Bernardino: Reaches deal with Colorado•
-
Rockies' Brennan Bernardino: Moved to Rockies•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Hits IL•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Slated to open Wednesday's game•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Operating as opener Monday•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Summoned from minors•