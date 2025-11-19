The Red Sox traded Bernardino (lat) to Colorado on Tuesday in exchange for Braiden Ward, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bernardino enjoyed a solid 2025 season with Boston, posting a 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 43:26 K:BB over 51.2 innings while notching one save and two holds. The southpaw ended the campaign on the IL due to a strained lat, but there's no reason at this point to think that the injury will affect his availability for the start of spring training. Bernardino should immediately become a key member of a Rockies bullpen that ranked second-to-last in the majors with a 5.18 ERA last year.