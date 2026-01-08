The Rockies and Bernardino (lat) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Thursday.

The financials are unknown, but Bernardino will get a raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility as a Super 2 qualifier. The southpaw was acquired via trade from the Red Sox earlier in the offseason after posting a 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 43:26 K:BB over 51.2 regular-season innings in 2025. Bernardino's season ended prematurely due to a lat strain, but he should be recovered in time for the start of spring training.