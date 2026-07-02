Rockies' Brennan Bernardino: Secures first save of season

Bernardino struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.

The Rockies had a relatively fresh bullpen in this game after utilizing just one reliever Tuesday, so it's a bit of a surprise Bernardino got the save chance. Both Victor Vodnik and Antonio Senzatela went unused while Juan Mejia and Jimmy Herget pitched earlier in the contest to preserve the lead. Bernardino has had a decent season with one save, five holds and two blown saves while pitching to a 3.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 33.2 innings. Bernardino is the lone left-hander in Colorado's bullpen, so he may be called upon for some save chances when a string of left-handed hitters is due up. Still, chasing saves with any Colorado reliever is risky business in fantasy.