Bernardino earned the save Saturday against the Mariners after allowing one hit while striking out two over a scoreless ninth inning.

Bernardino was called upon to protect a two-run lead after Colorado's four-run seventh turned a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 advantage. The left-hander allowed Michael Arroyo to reach on a one-out single, but he limited the damage the rest of the way and earned his second save of the season after tossing 12 of his 19 pitches for strikes. Following Saturday's scoreless appearances, Bernardino now has a 2.89 ERA across 72 appearances this season. He got the save opportunity since the Rockies' established closer, Jordan Romano, was unavailable after he pitched on back-to-back days Thursday and Friday.