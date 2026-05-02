Bernardino will serve as the Rockies' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

The Rockies have typically used an opener in front of right-hander Chase Dollander this season, and the team will call upon Bernardino to handle those duties Saturday. The 34-year-old southpaw has been one of the most effective members of Colorado's entire pitching staff this season, turning in a 0.71 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 12.2 innings. He'll likely work just an inning or two before giving way to Dollander.