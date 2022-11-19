Suter agreed to terms with Colorado on Friday, signing a one-year, $3 million contract to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Suter played his seventh MLB campaign for the Brewers last season, pitching in 54 games as a reliever and posting a 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 53:22 K:BB over 66.2 innings. He was claimed off waivers by the Rockies on Friday and quickly agreed to terms with the club for the 2023 campaign. Given Colorado's bullpen woes last year, Suter should begin next season in a high-leverage role, possibly as the primary setup man ahead of closer Daniel Bard.