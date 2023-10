Suter will start Sunday's game against the Twins, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

The soft-tossing lefty will open Sunday's series finale instead of previously scheduled starter Chase Anderson (undisclosed). Suter has a 3.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 54:25 K:BB across 68.1 innings and will attempt to finish his contract year on a positive note.