Suter has allowed two earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out 10 across his first 11.2 innings with the Rockies.

Suter has worked primarily in a multi-inning role, as he's recorded at least four outs in six of his seven appearances. He's pitched in relatively low-leverage situations -- early in the game and without the lead -- so he won't be a source of saves and may not even be in the position to accrue many holds.