Suter sustained an oblique injury during his relief appearance in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The injury didn't seem to affect Suter from a performance standpoint, as he worked around a base hit to turn in a scoreless eighth inning. However, Suter seemingly tweaked his side at some point during the game, and he's now likely to get at least a couple of days off before the Rockies assess whether he's fit to rejoin the bullpen during the club's upcoming weekend series with the Angels. Suter can be viewed as day-to-day for the time being, though he still appears to be a candidate for the 15-day injured list.