Doyle went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run during the Rockies' 4-3 loss to the Giants on Saturday.

Doyle gave the Rockies a two-run lead in the second inning with a solo shot off Justin Verlander. It was Doyle's 15th home run of the season but his first since Aug. 23 against the Pirates. He has struggled at the plate since Sept. 1 with a .432 OPS with two steals, four RBI in 23 strikeouts across 78 plate appearances.