Doyle put on 20 pounds of good weight since the end of the 2023 season, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Doyle made his big-league debut in 2023 and appeared in 126 games, all of which came in center field. He showed some intriguing power and speed potential, tallying 10 homers and 22 steals in 431 plate appearances. Doyle posted only a .140 ISO, so the added muscle could help him reach more power. However, his primary path to improved production would be cutting down on his 35 percent strikeout rate from the 2023 campaign.