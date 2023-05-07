Doyle went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, two additional runs scored and one steal in Sunday's 13-6 victory over the Mets.

Doyle hit his first home run, recorded his second three-hit game and stole his fifth base of the season. He's appeared in nearly every game since being called up in late April, but the offensive results have been sporadic. Sunday's outing was by far his best day at the plate, and he'll likely have to continue providing results to stay in the bigs now that Colorado's outfield is healthy again.