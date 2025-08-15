Doyle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Doyle homered twice against Arizona over three games last weekend and has quickly resumed his power surge with the teams clashing again in Colorado. The outfielder is up to 11 homers this season, including four over 12 games in August. He's gone 15-for-39 (.385) with nine RBI this month. For the season, Doyle is up to a .234/.281/.370 slash line with 40 RBI, 44 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 101 games.