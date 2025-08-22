Doyle went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Thursday's 9-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Doyle blasted his 13th homer of the season, also racking up at least four RBI for the third time this year. The speedy center fielder has been a big disappointment overall following a breakout 2024 campaign -- he has a .683 OPS in 2025 -- but he's working toward closing out another losing season for the Rockies on a high note. Since the All-Star break, Doyle is hitting .395 with six homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and three stolen bases over 86 at-bats.