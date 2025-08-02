Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Delivers walk-off homer Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doyle went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and three runs in Friday's 17-16 win over the Pirates.
Doyle capped off an incredible Rockies comeback with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. Beyond the home run, the 27-year-old was a big part in the Rockies clawing their way back from a 9-0 deficit. The outfielder now has 13 hits in his last seven games, and he is slashing .218/.267/.332 in 90 games on the season.
