Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Drafted by Rockies

The Rockies have selected Doyle with the No. 129 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A Division 2 outfielder from Shepherd University, Doyle has flashed solid tools -- he is a good runner with some pop -- but obviously he has not faced the greatest competition. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Doyle will likely be ticketed for right field. It will be interesting to see how his success against low-level competition translates in pro ball. As a member of the Rockies organization, he will benefit from some advantageous hitting environments as he climbs the minor-league ladder.