Doyle is expected to be recalled by the Rockies on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Doyle is a solid prospect within the Rockies organization, and he was added to the team's 40-man roster during the offseason. He has limited experience at the Triple-A level, but he's slashed .341/.429/.694 with eight homers, 20 runs, 17 RBI and a stolen base over 21 games at Triple-A Albuquerque between 2022 and 2023. The 24-year-old has power and speed upside but will need to cut down on his strikeouts if he hopes to succeed at the major-league level. Doyle should be in the mix for at-bats if Kris Bryant (lower body) is forced to miss time.