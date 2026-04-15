Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

With Doyle taking a seat for the third time in eight games, Jake McCarthy will pick up a start in center field. Though Doyle's status as a two-time Gold Glove Award winner aids his playing-time outlook, his poor form at the plate to begin the season could continue to cost him a couple starts per week nonetheless. He's batting just .188 with two extra-base hits and a career-worst 37.7 percent strikeout rate over 53 plate appearances.