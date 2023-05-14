Doyle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Phillies.

Doyle's fifth-inning homer stretched the Rockies' lead to 3-0. His steal came in the second frame after he reached on an error. Doyle's started six of the last eight games in center field, including three times against right-handed pitchers. He snapped an 0-for-9 skid Sunday and is now batting .205 with two homers, six RBI, eight runs scored and six steals through 16 contests this season.