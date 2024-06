Doyle went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

The homer was Doyle's first since May 15, and it was also his first extra-base hit since June 3. While he hasn't hit for much power, the outfielder has been sharp at the plate and adds speed on the bases. He's up to a .274/.342/.407 slash line with six homers, 21 RBI, 43 runs scored, 18 stolen bases, 11 doubles and two triples through 69 contests.